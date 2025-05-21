MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.85 Million Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,803 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.35% of indie Semiconductor worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 26,287,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,465,000 after buying an additional 819,321 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,901,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,220 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,374,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,366,000 after buying an additional 6,517,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,585,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,970,000 after buying an additional 942,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after buying an additional 52,127 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $30,558.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,862.47. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 65,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $190,686.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,951.50. This trade represents a 21.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,277 shares of company stock valued at $434,192. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $535.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.01. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 61.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. indie Semiconductor’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Stories

