MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,870 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Yelp worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YELP. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,963.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Yelp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 445.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In related news, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,984.12. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,476.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,727 shares of company stock worth $2,025,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

