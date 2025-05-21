MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $597,239.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,737.92. This trade represents a 95.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $15,759,174.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,681,924.66. This trade represents a 42.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,112,345. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

