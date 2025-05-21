MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Balchem worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 258.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Balchem by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after buying an additional 85,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Balchem by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 60,449 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price target on shares of Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Balchem Price Performance

BCPC opened at $170.45 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.03). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.