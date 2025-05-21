MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Azenta by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,033,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,894,000 after acquiring an additional 621,830 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Azenta by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,405,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,183,000 after acquiring an additional 447,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,317,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,529 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth about $47,350,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

