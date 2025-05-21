MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,092 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,095,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 110,923 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3,508.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,807,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,222,000 after buying an additional 2,730,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,572,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after buying an additional 42,280 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,047,000 after acquiring an additional 133,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,705,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 6,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 949,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,341,909.52. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,099 shares of company stock valued at $247,751. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIN. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on FFIN

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.