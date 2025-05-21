MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6,245.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 62,050 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.8%

NJR stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.66.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $913.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $58,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,450. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

