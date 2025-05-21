MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Peloton Interactive worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,020,000 after buying an additional 1,645,640 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,820,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,667 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 10,522,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,547,000 after purchasing an additional 992,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 170,901 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,833,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 17,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $142,340.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 362,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,847.14. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 122,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $762,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,487.50. This trade represents a 51.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 812,293 shares of company stock worth $5,336,511 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.