MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

