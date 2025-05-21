MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 57,951 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

