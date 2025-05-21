MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 1,584 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $86,062,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $52,610,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 723,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 494,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $27,855,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,720,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.2%

Moelis & Company stock opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $184,437.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,762. This represents a 26.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

