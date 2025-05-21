MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 3,591 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 82,743 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 322,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In related news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 73.94%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

