MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 533 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:DOV opened at $184.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Dover’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

