MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 6,719 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 89,358 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after buying an additional 529,483 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 144,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $244,940.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,192.20. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $592,959.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,256,827.40. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,015 shares of company stock worth $923,913 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

