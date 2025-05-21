MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 685 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Integer by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Integer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $5,422,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Integer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 498,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.95. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $146.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.51 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price objective on Integer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Insider Activity at Integer

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $41,751,550.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,990. This trade represents a 87.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

