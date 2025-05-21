MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 974 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average of $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,467.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 9,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $601,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,661,697.80. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,983. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

