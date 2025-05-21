MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 699,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,205,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after buying an additional 713,561 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 13,459.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,656 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bunge Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,379,000 after acquiring an additional 183,701 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

