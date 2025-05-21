MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 158.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,779 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Equinox Gold worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $423.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

