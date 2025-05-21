MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Reduces Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,128 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $4,440,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $29,130,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 20,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

