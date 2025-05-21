MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 1,775 Shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SW. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Smurfit Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Irial Finan bought 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,354.53. This trade represents a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,057.90. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.