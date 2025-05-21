MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 185,563 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,563 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Yext worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YEXT. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $853.46 million, a P/E ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.07. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Yext had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $113.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

