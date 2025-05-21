MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 1,909 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Quarry LP bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Resideo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resideo Technologies news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 5,754,501 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $100,013,227.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,754,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,013,227.38. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

