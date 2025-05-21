MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 21,445 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,445 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,578 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,433,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after buying an additional 1,594,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,926,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,993,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,302,000 after acquiring an additional 934,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $192.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

