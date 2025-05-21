Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Stock

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NYSE PCG opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,306.80. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in PG&E by 1,233.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in PG&E by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in PG&E by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

