Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 370.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $552.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Flower City Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

