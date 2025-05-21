Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Price

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Globant from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.19.

GLOB opened at $106.36 on Monday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Globant by 194.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 140.9% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

