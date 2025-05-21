Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Stock

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.60.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RNR

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE RNR opened at $246.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $208.98 and a one year high of $300.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.79.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.