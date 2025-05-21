Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

RYAN stock opened at $70.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,641,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,994,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,803.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 43,755 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

