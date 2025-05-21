Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.71% from the company’s previous close.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.42.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $273.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.50. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $275.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $4,627,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

