Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $73.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,477,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,853,000 after purchasing an additional 444,986 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 119,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.