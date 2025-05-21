Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 828.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 202,805 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 206,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Myers Industries Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE MYE opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $463.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $206.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.86%.

Myers Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

