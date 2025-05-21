Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stake Raised by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 64,923 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,591,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,203,000 after acquiring an additional 279,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $18.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $410.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.