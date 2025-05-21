National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Several brokerages have commented on NCMI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 16th.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $490.38 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.12.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.13 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

National CineMedia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd bought 103,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $537,088.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,310,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,408,042.94. This trade represents a 1.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 502.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

