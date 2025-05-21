National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Vision from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

EYE stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. National Vision has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,375. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in National Vision by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in National Vision by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in National Vision by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

