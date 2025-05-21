NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NBTB. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.58. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $52.44.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.88 per share, with a total value of $110,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,464.64. The trade was a 28.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NBT Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $52,606,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,978,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,693,000 after purchasing an additional 33,855 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,939,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,632,000 after purchasing an additional 75,693 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

