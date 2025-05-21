nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in nCino by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -151.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other nCino news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $164,376.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,733.42. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 7,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $164,397.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,181.92. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,060 shares of company stock worth $3,101,115 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

