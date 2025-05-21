NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NTWK opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
