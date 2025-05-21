NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTWK. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NetSol Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in NetSol Technologies by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.