Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,102,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,227,000 after acquiring an additional 768,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,367 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $175.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.66 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $339,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,975 shares in the company, valued at $843,312.25. This trade represents a 28.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $190,976.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,210.88. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,558 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

