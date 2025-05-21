NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Holdings Trimmed by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,592 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 264.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,809 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NMI stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMI

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $466,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,824,585.76. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $2,088,845.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,651.10. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.