Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,961,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,901,000 after acquiring an additional 141,050 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 761,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after acquiring an additional 135,119 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after acquiring an additional 103,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cabot by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,228,000 after acquiring an additional 96,179 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.29%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

