Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.50.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $389.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.51. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.43 and a 1-year high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.72%.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

