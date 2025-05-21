Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $56,590.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,817.60. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,614,818.26. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,971 shares of company stock worth $4,193,073. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $250.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.13 and a 200-day moving average of $237.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.62.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

