Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

NYSE:HOMB opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,301 shares in the company, valued at $118,062.45. This trade represents a 36.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $204,359.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,227.04. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

