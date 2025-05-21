Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,007 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,238,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 914.9% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 115,628 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.55 and a 1-year high of $133.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.89.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.73.

View Our Latest Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.