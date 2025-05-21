Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,561 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,825,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,814,000 after buying an additional 218,688 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 55,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Finally, MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $1,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $95.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.92 and a 12 month high of $120.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.68.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.