Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,043 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

