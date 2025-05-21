Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,479 Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,795,000 after acquiring an additional 720,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,727,000 after acquiring an additional 340,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,845,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,975,000 after acquiring an additional 326,959 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 463,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 246,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,490,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.73 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.84%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

