Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in STERIS by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.00.

STERIS Stock Down 0.9%

STE opened at $250.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.48. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.96. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $252.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.