Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 1,255 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $470.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.69 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

