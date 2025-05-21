Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 3,626 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $188,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,314.40. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,165 shares of company stock worth $3,074,168 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $243.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $248.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

